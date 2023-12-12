PGA TOUR announces updates to 2024 tournament eligibility
2 Min Read
Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – The PGA TOUR on Tuesday announced updates to the 2024 priority ranking, including eligibility for Signature Events, following changes to the 2022-23 FedExCup Playoffs and Eligibility Points List through the Playoffs and the FedExCup Fall. In accordance with PGA TOUR Tournament Regulations, Jon Rahm was suspended and no longer eligible to participate in PGA TOUR tournament play due to his association with a series of unauthorized tournaments. Players who benefit from the updates made to the points lists include Mackenzie Hughes, Alex Smalley, Carl Yuan, Paul Haley II and Jonas Blixt.
Hughes, who won the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship, is now eligible for all Signature Events in 2024. At No. 51 in the FedExCup standings through the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Hughes was the last man out of the BMW Championship but moves to No. 50 in the FedExCup Playoffs and Eligibility Points List. Hughes was previously eligible for two Signature Events in 2024 – the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and The Genesis Invitational – via The Next 10 by finishing No. 51 through the FedExCup Fall.
Smalley moves from No. 61 to No. 60 in the updated standings through the FedExCup Fall and is now eligible for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and The Genesis Invitational, replacing Hughes in The Next 10.
Yuan finished his rookie season No. 126 in the standings through the FedExCup Fall but has moved to No. 125, earning full status on the PGA TOUR in 2024. Yuan was previously in the field for Final Stage of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry (Dec. 14-17) and withdrew, reducing the field from 166 to 165 players.
Haley moved from No. 151 to No. 150 in the updated standings, earning conditional status on TOUR through the 126- 150 category. Haley is in the field at Final Stage of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry and can improve his status by finishing among the top five and ties.
Blixt is now eligible for DP World Tour membership for 2024 by moving to No. 200 in the updated standings. The DP World Tour announced in October that players who finish Nos. 126-200 through the FedExCup Fall are eligible for membership in 2024, with a maximum of five players from this category being able to play in a DP World Tour event in any given week.
Should any additional changes occur, the FedExCup Playoffs and Eligibility Points List will continue to update through the conclusion of the 2023 calendar year with final eligibility for the 2024 season being set on Dec. 31, 2023.