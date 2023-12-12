PGA TOUR announces updates to 2024 tournament eligibility

Hughes, who won the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship, is now eligible for all Signature Events in 2024. At No. 51 in the FedExCup standings through the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Hughes was the last man out of the BMW Championship but moves to No. 50 in the FedExCup Playoffs and Eligibility Points List. Hughes was previously eligible for two Signature Events in 2024 – the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and The Genesis Invitational – via The Next 10 by finishing No. 51 through the FedExCup Fall.