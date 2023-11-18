Matt Wallace birdies every hole on back nine to tie DP World Tour record, leads DP World Tour Championship

Fleetwood got off to a hot start with five birdies in seven holes, slowed in the middle, and then came to life with a 60-foot eagle putt on the par-5 14th. He was tied with Wallace after a birdie on the 16th, only to three-putt for bogey on the par-3 17th and muff a wedge from thick rough that kept him from a good birdie chance on the par-5 closing hole.