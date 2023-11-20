The Open Qualifying Series 2024 gets underway at Joburg Open
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
ST ANDREWS, Scotland -- The race to qualify for the 152nd Open Championship at Royal Troon gets underway this week with three places on offer through the Joburg Open in South Africa.
The Joburg Open is the first event in The Open Qualifying Series for 2024 which offers golfers around the world opportunities to book their place in golf’s original championship.
Johnnie Cole-Hamilton, Executive Director – Championships at The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews (R&A), said: “The race to qualify for The 152nd Open at Royal Troon is now underway and offers golfers all over the world a range of opportunities to secure a coveted place in the Championship.
“We look forward to seeing the drama unfold in the coming months as golfers emerge from tour events or Final Qualifying to book their place at Royal Troon next year.”
The ISPS HANDA Australian Open, which is co-sanctioned by the PGA TOUR of Australasia and DP World Tour and being played at The Lakes and The Australian from Nov. 30-Dec. 3, will offer three places.
The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, the RBC Canadian Open and the John Deere Classic will offer golfers on the PGA TOUR opportunities to qualify.
On the DP World Tour, places will be awarded at the KLM Open, Italian Open and Genesis Scottish Open, which is co-sanctioned with the PGA TOUR.
Three events in Asia will also be added to The Open Qualifying Series after the Asian Tour, Japan Golf Tour and KPGA Korean Tour have announced their schedules for 2024.
Final Qualifying events will be held at Burnham & Berrow, Dundonald Links, Royal Cinque Ports and West Lancashire on July 2 with a minimum of 16 places available. This will follow 14 Regional Qualifying events taking place on June 24. Fulford and Bearwood Lakes have been added to the list of venues hosting Regional Qualifying.
Where any golfer who earns a qualifying place through an Open Qualifying Series event before the closing date for entries then becomes exempt under one or more other categories, that qualifying place will be awarded to the next best placed non-exempt golfer at that qualifying event.
The R&A will confirm the exemptions for The 152nd Open at Royal Troon early in the new year.
The Open Qualifying Series will offer the following qualification places in The 152nd Open:
|Date
|Event
|South Africa
|Nov. 23-26, 2023
|Joburg Open, Houghton, Johannesburg
|Three places to the leading three players, not already exempt as of the closing date, who make the cut
|Australia
|Nov. 30-Dec. 3, 2023
|ISPS HANDA Australian Open, The Lakes & The Australian, Sydney
|Three places to the leading three players, not already exempt as of the closing date, who make the cut
|USA
|March 7-10, 2024
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Bay Hill, Florida
|One place to the leading player, not already exempt as of the closing date, who makes the cut
|Canada
|May 30-June 2, 2024
|RBC Canadian Open, Hamilton Golf & Country Club, Canada
|Three places to the leading three players, not already exempt, who make the cut
|USA
|June 6-9, 2024
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Muirfield Village, Ohio
|One place to the leading player, not already exempt, who makes the cut
|Netherlands
|June 20-23, 2024
|KLM Open, The International, Amsterdam
|Two places to the leading two players, not already exempt, who make the cut
|Regional Qualifying
|June 24, 2024
|Various
|Italy
|June 27-30, 2024
|Italian Open, Adriatic Golf Club, Cervia
|Two places to the leading two players, not already exempt, who make the cut
|Final Qualifying
|July 2, 2024
|Burnham & Berrow, Dundonald Links, Royal Cinque Ports, West Lancashire
|Minimum of 16 places
|USA
|July 4-7, 2024
|John Deere Classic, TPC Deere Run, Illinois
|Two places to the leading two players, not already exempt, who make the cut
|Scotland
|July 11-14, 2024
|Genesis Scottish Open, The Renaissance Club, East Lothian
|Three places to the leading three players, not already exempt, who make the cut
