Jordan Spieth replaces Rory McIlroy on PGA TOUR Policy Board
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Jordan Spieth will replace Rory McIlroy as a Player Director on the PGA TOUR Policy Board, Commissioner Jay Monahan told TOUR members in a memo Monday morning.
Per PGA TOUR Tournament Regulations, whenever the office of any Player Director becomes vacant due to resignation, the remaining Player Directors elect a successor to serve his unexpired term. Speith will replace McIlroy, who resigned from the board past week, and will fill the seat for the remainder of McIlroy’s term, which runs through the end of 2024.
Spieth, 30, previously served on the Policy Board from 2019-21 following two years on the Player Advisory Council.
“Jordan has extensive experience with the TOUR’s governance process,” Commissioner Monahan said in the memo.
McIlroy resigned from the Policy Board last week, citing personal and professional commitments.
“Given the extraordinary time and effort that Rory – and all of his fellow Player Directors – have invested in the TOUR during this unprecedented, transformational period in our history, we certainly understand and respect his decision to step down in order to focus on his game and his family,” Commissioner Monahan said last week of McIlroy’s resignation.
Spieth joins Patrick Cantlay, Charley Hoffman, Peter Malnati, Webb Simpson and Tiger Woods as Player Directors on the Policy Board. Adam Scott, who currently serves as chairman of the Player Advisory Council, will replace Hoffman in January as his term expires at the end of 2023.
In addition to the six Player Directors, the PGA TOUR Policy Board is comprised of six Independent Directors: Chairman Edward Herlihy, Jimmy Dunne, Mark Flaherty, Joe Gorder, Mary Meeker and PGA of America Director John Lindert.