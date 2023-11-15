Rory McIlroy resigns from PGA TOUR Policy Board due to personal and professional commitments
2 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Citing personal and professional commitments, Rory McIlroy has notified the PGA TOUR Policy Board that he is resigning his position as a Player Director.
McIlroy served on the Board for two years after spending the previous three years as a member of the Player Advisory Council. Those five years were marked by unprecedented challenges in the world of golf, including the COVID-19 pandemic and the emergence of LIV Golf. He has been a vocal leader for the players as the PGA TOUR navigates its future and proceeds toward a Definitive Agreement with the PIF and DP World Tour following the Framework Agreement that was announced on June 6.
“During his tenure, Rory’s insight has been instrumental in helping shape the success of the TOUR, and his willingness to thoughtfully voice his opinion has been especially impactful,” PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan in a memo sent to players Tuesday evening.
McIlroy, 34, enters 2024 in his customary position as one of the world’s best players. He is a three-time FedExCup champion and recently clinched his fifth Race to Dubai title. McIlroy is currently ranked No. 2 in the Official World Golf Ranking, as well, and is coming off a year in which he won both the Hero Dubai Desert Classic and Genesis Scottish Open.
But while he is accustomed to playing a global schedule, McIlroy also will have the added responsibilities that will come with the debut of the TGL in 2024. McIlroy is not only a member of Boston Common Golf – along with Adam Scott, Keegan Bradley and Tyrrell Hatton – but also a co-founder, along with Tiger Woods, of TMRW Sports, which created the tech-infused golf league.
“Given the extraordinary time and effort that Rory – and all of his fellow Player Directors – have invested in the TOUR during this unprecedented, transformational period in our history, we certainly understand and respect his decision to step down in order to focus on his game and his family,” Commissioner Monahan wrote in the memo.
Speaking from this week’s DP World Tour Championship in Dubai, McIlroy said that his responsibilities as a Board member have been greater than anticipated.
“Not what I signed (up) for whenever I went on the Board," he said. "The game of professional golf has been in flux for the last two years.” He also added that the professional game is “in really good shape.”
Per PGA TOUR Tournament Regulations, whenever the office of any Player Director becomes vacant due to resignation, the remaining Player Directors elect a successor to serve his unexpired term. McIlroy’s term expires at the end of 2024.
Tiger Woods, Patrick Cantlay, Charley Hoffman, Peter Malnati and Webb Simpson are the remaining Player Directors.