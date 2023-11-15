Rory McIlroy resigns from PGA TOUR Policy Board due to personal and professional commitments

McIlroy served on the Board for two years after spending the previous three years as a member of the Player Advisory Council. Those five years were marked by unprecedented challenges in the world of golf, including the COVID-19 pandemic and the emergence of LIV Golf. He has been a vocal leader for the players as the PGA TOUR navigates its future and proceeds toward a Definitive Agreement with the PIF and DP World Tour following the Framework Agreement that was announced on June 6.