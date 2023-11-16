Round 1 at RSM Classic suspended for darkness after rain-heavy day
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Georgia -- The first round of The RSM Classic was delayed one hour this morning due to rain and again at 1:45 p.m. ET. Play resumed at 4:18 p.m. and was suspended at 5:17 p.m. due to darkness.
The final event of the PGA TOUR season began at 9 a.m. because of precipitation soaking the area Thursday morning. The RSM’s 156-man field is split between two courses, the Seaside and Plantation, at Sea Island Resort in St. Simons Island, Georgia.
With 78 players teeing off at each course Thursday, tee times were originally scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. The final tee time was scheduled for 10:12 a.m.
Sunset in St. Simons Island, Georgia, was scheduled for 5:27 p.m.
On Wednesday, preferred lies were put into place for the first two rounds because of the impending forecast. With players divided between two courses, the rule that allows players to lift, clean and place their ball in closely-mown areas must be used for both rounds so players can play both courses under the same conditions.
Thursday’s forecast from the TOUR’s meteorologist gives at least a 50% chance of rain through 4 p.m. Thursday. Somewhere between 0.5-0.7 inches of precipitation are expected to fall today.
“Intermittent waves of moderate to heavy rain are forecast to move in off the ocean this morning through the early afternoon before activity becomes more scattered … for the late afternoon and evening hours,” the TOUR’s forecast read. “There is slim threat for a stray rumble of thunder, but instability is likely to remain limited. Northeasterly winds will become breezy, sustained between 10-16 mph with gusts of 18-22 mph.”