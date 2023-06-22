Maverick McNealy sidelined by shoulder injury

The 27-year-old is in his fourth season on TOUR. He has made 77 cuts in 112 starts, including a pair of runners-up. He finished in the top 70 of the FedExCup in each of the previous three seasons, as well. McNealy turned pro in 2017 after a decorated career at Stanford that included two Walker Cup appearances. He won the 2015 Haskins Award as the top player in college golf.