Maverick McNealy sidelined by shoulder injury
Maverick McNealy announced on social media that he will miss several months of competition to treat a shoulder injury.
McNealy tore his left anterior sterno-clavicular in February. He withdrew from both the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and subsequent WM Phoenix Open before sitting out a month. After returning at THE PLAYERS, McNealy said the injury started to improve. He played for three months, finishing no worse than T36 in nine starts, before the injury took a turn for the worse at the RBC Canadian Open.
“After a brief period of improvement, it worsened in Canada to the point that I did not think it was a good idea to continue playing. (that rough was no joke…),” McNealy wrote on Instagram.
The 27-year-old is in his fourth season on TOUR. He has made 77 cuts in 112 starts, including a pair of runners-up. He finished in the top 70 of the FedExCup in each of the previous three seasons, as well. McNealy turned pro in 2017 after a decorated career at Stanford that included two Walker Cup appearances. He won the 2015 Haskins Award as the top player in college golf.
The Las Vegas resident said his team is using a variety of innovative methods for recovery, including physical therapy, biomechanics analysis, golf swing changes, and regenerative stem-cell treatments.
“I will be doing my best to take advantage of this time off by pursuing my pilot’s instrument rating, spending time with my friends and family, getting some high-altitude cardio in, and keeping my putting speed dialed,” he wrote. “Hope to see everyone back out on the course sometime this Fall!”