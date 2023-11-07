Tiger Woods announced as TGL's Jupiter Links Golf Club player-owner
TGR Ventures and David Blitzer will own sixth and final announced TGL team
Tiger Woods, largely off the radar since undergoing ankle surgery in April – as much as such a thing is possible – continued a recent newsmaking run when he was named Tuesday as the first player on the roster for TGL’s newly announced Jupiter Links Golf Club.
He’ll also be a co-owner of the team.
TGL presented by SoFi, the tech-forward, prime-time team league developed by Woods and Rory McIlroy’s TMRW Sports in partnership with the PGA TOUR has announced the formation of Jupiter Links Golf Club, the sixth and final TGL team, with an ownership group led by Woods’ TGR Ventures and investor and sports team owner David Blitzer.
Woods is also the first player named to the team’s roster. Woods, Blitzer and Mike McCarley, CEO, TMRW Sports and TGL, made the announcement Tuesday.
“Through its use of technology, TGL is a modern twist of traditional golf and ultimately will make the sport I love more accessible,” Woods said. “Having the opportunity to not only compete, but also own a team to represent Jupiter is an exciting next chapter for me.
“I expect Jupiter Links GC to showcase the golf culture of my hometown as we compete against the best players in the world,” Woods added.
Last week Woods was at the World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico, his first course and the first Woods' design to host a PGA TOUR event.
This week he caddied for his son, Charlie, at the 54-hole Notah Begay III Junior Golf National Championship in Louisiana. Walking without a limp, Woods toted the bag as Charlie carded a final-round 68 to finish T17 (Boys 14-15) at Koasati Pines at Coushatta.
The sight of Woods walking, seemingly without difficulty, amplified the buzz that he is perhaps planning his competitive return. He will host the annual Hero World Challenge, Nov. 30-Dec. 3, and there’s one spot remaining in the field. He is expected to play in the father-son PNC Championship with Charlie, Dec. 14-17, because at the PNC players can use a cart.
Tuesday’s news, though, reminds us that there is one place fans can be sure to see him: TGL.
“Tiger Woods is one of the most influential and iconic athletes in the history of sports and I’m thrilled to partner with him to form Jupiter Links GC,” said Blitzer, who founded Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment with Josh Harris, their portfolio including but not limited to the Philadelphia 76ers, New Jersey Devils, Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., and Joe Gibbs Racing.
“Golf is a sport that has a proven ability to bring people together from all over the world,” he added, “and I’m excited by the potential reach and impact we can have as a team and league.”
Woods and Blitzer form the last of TGL’s original six ownership groups for its inaugural season.
“Both are super competitive in their daily lives,” McCarley said, “and we expect that competitiveness to be on full display inside the SoFi Center in January.”
Woods has been largely absent from competition since a 2021 car accident in which he suffered multiple breaks in his right tibia and fibula, and also damaged his feet. He hoped to play in the Hero last year but couldn’t do so due to plantar fasciitis. He has competed in five tournaments since his accident but completed a full 72 holes just twice.
He underwent fusion surgery on his ankle on April 19 in New York.