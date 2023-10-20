Run, don’t walk, to the new DraftKings Sportsbook at TPC Scottsdale
Written by Ben Everill @BEverillGolfbet
SCOTTSDALE, Arizona - I couldn’t help myself. I had to run the gauntlet.
Having been at the WM Phoenix Open numerous times to watch the PGA TOUR’s best talent battle it out at TPC Scottsdale, all I could think of was the fans who get up before dawn and then sprint through the property to get a prime viewing area when the gates open.
But when I arrived Thursday for the opening of the new DraftKings Sportsbook at TPC Scottsdale, the first thing I noticed is this new sports-betting mecca is less than a Scottie Scheffler 5-iron away from the 18th green at the Stadium Course.
So, I ran from No. 18 to the awesome new facility and can confirm – it’s less than 30 seconds from picking your ball out of the hole to one of Scottsdale’s coolest new attractions.
The city of Scottsdale has always been a great golf destination. But the addition of the DraftKings Sportsbook at TPC Scottsdale has taken things to another level.
Inside there are 32 betting kiosks, seven ticket windows and 3,400 square feet of video walls showing that day’s sports action. There’s also a dining area and a huge sports bar that opens up to a patio with cabanas and firepits.
Sitting in the plush outdoor dining area you can already imagine hearing the infamous roars from the Stadium’s 16th hole – and you can see the golfers on the range for TPC Scottsdale’s Champions Course as they ready themselves for an attack on the links.
If you are in town, it will quickly become a must-stop. And if you have been lucky enough to play 18 holes, this is one of the world’s coolest 19th holes. A full bar awaits with top-shelf spirits, custom craft cocktails and a solid 12 beers, including several local ones, already on tap. For those in search of a bite, executive chef Matthew O’Harris has designed an elevated menu with options ranging from street corn fritters to New York Strip.
Thursday’s ribbon cutting, before Friday’s opening to the public, saw PGA TOUR, DraftKings, City of Scottsdale and Thunderbird dignitaries come together to celebrate the culmination of their hard work. They were joined by local Arizona Cardinals legend Larry Fitzgerald.
He had the honor of placing the first bet at one of the brand-new betting windows and threw a little stutter-step on those in attendance. It was expected that the 11-time Pro Bowler and likely future Hall-of-Famer might throw the ceremonial first wager on the Arizona Diamondbacks in the midst of the National League Championship Series. Or perhaps he’d look at an NFL futures bet.
But the noted golf fan instead plonked his $100 down on the winner of the 2024 WM Phoenix Open to be held at TPC Scottsdale next February – and it wasn’t on Scheffler, who will be going for a three-peat.
It was on local transplant, former Arizona State University product and his sometime golf partner Jon Rahm at +1000 odds.
“I am a big golfer and I love my golf and Jon Rahm is a local guy, went to ASU and is always a fan favorite at the WM Phoenix Open,” Fitzgerald explained. “I’m confident he can get a win next year.”
When February comes around, a new tournament entrance will also have been constructed, taking all fans past this new iconic venue. It promises to be one of the hottest spots in town.
“This is a truly unique, stunning one-of-a-kind facility,” said PGA TOUR Vice President of Gaming Scott Warfield. “This journey began in 2019 when the idea of building a sportsbook at a PGA TOUR venue and the hard work of so many people has led us here today.
“We knew we needed to find an innovative and trusted partner like DraftKings and ensure a great fit for the club, the tournament and the city in which we build. Now here we are, four years later, with a world-class operator, at one of the most iconic clubs in the country, in one of the greatest cities in the world, with just 108 days until one of the most epic tournament weeks at the WM Phoenix Open.”
No doubt that week will be epic. But honestly, this place is going to be epic any day of the week.
Senior Writer, Golfbet Follow Ben Everill on Twitter.