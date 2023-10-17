Patrick Cantlay, Wyndham Clark, Lucas Glover, Min Woo Lee and Kevin Kisner complete committed player roster for TGL presented by SoFi

Lucas Glover: Born and raised in South Carolina, Glover’s love of golf comes from his grandfather, Dick Hendley, who gave him a cut-down club when he was three years old and first took him to the Masters at age six. Hendley, a fellow athlete in the family, was a standout in football and baseball at Clemson. Hendley and Glover are the first grandfather and grandson duo to be inducted into the Clemson Athletic Hall of Fame. Glover enjoyed a resurgence to his PGA TOUR career with two wins in 2023 bringing his career total to six PGA TOUR victories, including the 2009 U.S. Open. Earlier this year, he won back-to-back weeks at the Wyndham Championship and the St. Jude FedEx Championship.