TGL partners with Fanatics as official operator for league and teams' e-commerce platforms
Fanatics will also Produce League and Team Officially Licensed Merchandise
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
ORLANDO, Florida: TGL presented by SoFi, the new tech-forward, team golf league developed by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy’s TMRW Sports in partnership with the PGA TOUR, has announced a multi-year partnership with Fanatics, a global digital sports platform, which sees the company become the official operator for the league and individual teams’ e-commerce platforms. Under the partnership Fanatics will also gain the rights to design and manufacture TGL and team merchandise as an official licensee.
Launching ahead of the league’s debut, TGL’s e-commerce store will be accessible at TGLGolf.com and via each of the six official team websites. Fanatics’ TGL and team licensed merchandise will also be available across the entire Fanatics e-commerce network, as well as via wholesale to third party retail accounts.
“Fanatics is thrilled to partner with TGL presented by SoFi," said Brian Swallow, Fanatics SVP of Strategy and Corporate Development. "As this new innovative league aims to merge technology, star power, and golf, Fanatics looks forward to contributing to those efforts through a best-in-class e-commerce shopping experience which will feature a variety of our own designs. Fanatics is uniquely positioned to help bring to life TGL’s vision of connecting golf through technology and culture, and will provide fans access with a rapid online and mobile commerce platform that helps them connect with their favorite new teams and golfers.”
“TGL presented by Sofi will be a new way to experience golf, and Fanatics is a perfect match to make our league and teams a tangible part of that experience through high-quality merchandise,” said Jarrett Dube, CMO of TMRW Sports Group. “With Fanatics expertise and industry-leading technology, we aim to welcome a broad spectrum of sports fans to golf by making the sport more accessible, and that extends to the products and culturally relevant experience we deliver to TGL fans who want to be a part of our community.”
Fanatics’ industry-leading technology and mobile capabilities, powered by its Cloud Commerce Platform, will provide rapid navigation for shoppers across its online and mobile sites. This new tech-infused shopping experience, optimized for fans browsing on desktop, tablet or phone, will offer the quickest access to new product offerings across all TGL teams, and feature hi-resolution product landing pages and expanded payment options to ensure frictionless checkout for customers. In addition to Fanatics-designed products, the new online store will feature offerings from several TGL licensees that provide a wide range of options for fans to showcase their passion for the new league and its teams. TGL’s agreement with Fanatics was brokered by CAA Sports Licensing, the league’s exclusive licensing representative.
Currently five of six team ownership groups have been announced and their combined sports team ownership experience spans the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, Premier League, NASCAR, MLS and NWSL. Team names, brands, front office staff and assigned players will be unveiled later this year, as will the inaugural schedule and other operational and fan-centric elements of TGL presented by SoFi.
- Atlanta Drive GC: led by Arthur M. Blank, AMB Sports and Entertainment (Atlanta Falcons, Atlanta United, PGA TOUR Superstores)
- TGL Boston: led by John Henry, Tom Werner, Mike Gordon and Fenway Sports Group (Boston Red Sox, Liverpool FC, Pittsburgh Penguins, RFK Racing)
- Los Angeles Golf Club: led by Alexis Ohanian (Angel City FC), Seven Seven Six, Serena Williams and Venus Williams; as well as limited partners the Antetokounmpo brothers, Alex Morgan, Servando Carrasco and Michelle Wie West
- TGL New York: led by Steven A. Cohen (New York Mets), Cohen Private Ventures
- TGL San Francisco: a group led by Avenue Sports Fund with Marc Lasry, Stephen Curry; as well as limited partners Andre Iguodala and Klay Thompson
TGL presented by SoFi is a new golf league that fuses advanced tech and live action with six teams. SoFi Center is TGL’s purpose-built arena in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, on the campus of Palm Beach State College. Technology is a foundational element of TGL, offering fans a progressive, shorter format presentation of team golf, featuring some of the PGA TOUR’s biggest superstars. TGL’s six teams will be comprised of 24 committed players, including Woods, McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele, Matt Fitzpatrick, Max Homa, Wyndham Clark, Tom Kim, Tyrrell Hatton, Tommy Fleetwood, Cam Young, Keegan Bradley, Collin Morikawa, Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas, Sahith Theegala, Lucas Glover, Shane Lowry, Justin Rose, Adam Scott, Min Woo Lee,Billy Horschel and Kevin Kisner. With currently seven of the top 10 players in the world, TGL players have 32 major championships victories, 223 PGA TOUR wins, an additional 119 international victories and collectively have ranked as the World No. 1 for 886 weeks.
- TGL Teams: The six TGL teams will each have four players assigned. A TGL match will feature three players competing for each team in a modern match-play format.
- Custom-Built Venue: SoFi Center is a first-of-its-kind experience for golf enabled by a data-rich, virtual course paired with a tech-infused, short-game complex.
- Tech-Enabled Fan Experience: High-energy, greenside fan experience with every shot live within a two-hour televised match. All TGL players will be mic’d up.
- Inaugural Season: 15 regular season matches followed by semifinals and finals matches, on ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN+ in the U.S.