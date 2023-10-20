TGL partners with Fanatics as official operator for league and teams' e-commerce platforms

Fanatics’ industry-leading technology and mobile capabilities, powered by its Cloud Commerce Platform, will provide rapid navigation for shoppers across its online and mobile sites. This new tech-infused shopping experience, optimized for fans browsing on desktop, tablet or phone, will offer the quickest access to new product offerings across all TGL teams, and feature hi-resolution product landing pages and expanded payment options to ensure frictionless checkout for customers. In addition to Fanatics-designed products, the new online store will feature offerings from several TGL licensees that provide a wide range of options for fans to showcase their passion for the new league and its teams. TGL’s agreement with Fanatics was brokered by CAA Sports Licensing, the league’s exclusive licensing representative.