PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
22H AGO

How to watch Sanderson Farms Championship, Round 4: Featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

1 Min Read

Latest

How to watch Sanderson Farms Championship, Round 4: Featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The second tournament of the FedExCup Fall kicks off this week at the Sanderson Farms Championship at the Country Club of Jackson, in Jackson, Mississippi. Canadian Mackenzie Hughes looks to successfully defend his title, with Ryder Cup star Ludvig Åberg looking to win for the first time on the PGA TOUR in his rookie season.

    Ben Griffin leads by three over Carl Yuan heading into Sunday at Sanderson Farms.

    Here is everything you need to know to follow the action.

    Leaderboard

    Full tee times

    HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET)

    Television: Sunday, 4-7 p.m. (Golf Channel, Peacock)

    Radio: Sunday, 2-7 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)



    MUST READS

    Ben Griffin stretches his lead to three in hopes for first PGA TOUR win

    Champ thriving while balancing fatherhood and TOUR career

    Sanderson Farms Championship prize money breakdown, points distribution

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2023 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.