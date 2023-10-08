How to watch Sanderson Farms Championship, Round 4: Featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The second tournament of the FedExCup Fall kicks off this week at the Sanderson Farms Championship at the Country Club of Jackson, in Jackson, Mississippi. Canadian Mackenzie Hughes looks to successfully defend his title, with Ryder Cup star Ludvig Åberg looking to win for the first time on the PGA TOUR in his rookie season.
Ben Griffin leads by three over Carl Yuan heading into Sunday at Sanderson Farms.
Here is everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET)
Television: Sunday, 4-7 p.m. (Golf Channel, Peacock)
Radio: Sunday, 2-7 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)