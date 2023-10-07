Cameron Champ thriving while balancing fatherhood and TOUR career

A three-time winner on the PGA TOUR, Champ hasn’t found the winner’s circle since the 3M Open in 2021. Coming into the week, he sits 143rd in the FedExCup standings. He said his intention through the balance of the FedExCup Fall is just to keep playing as much as he can. With just a few weeks remaining he’s trying to keep it simple – staying within himself and playing his own game will be key.

