Geno Bonnalie takes the mic in PGA TOUR LIVE debut

As a caddie, Bonnalie says he knows “when to shut up” and when to talk. Plus, he says, his golf IQ is solid. He lacks formal TV experience, of course, but had a brief production meeting to learn how the mic pack works and he even, with a laugh, says he went to buy a notebook on Wednesday. Bonnalie hopes that since he’s so close to each of the players in the group he may be able to convince them to do a walk-and-talk. How it will all go remains to-be-determined. But at least, he says, the second walk around The Country Club of Jackson on Friday is going to be way better not carrying a bag.