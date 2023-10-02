Korea’s Sungjae Im and Si Woo Kim earn team gold medal at Asian Games
2 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Korea’s Sungjae Im and Si Woo Kim struck gold at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China on Sunday to join a list of PGA TOUR golfers who have won gold medals in the golf competition at the continental multi-sport event.
Im and Kim, who have won a combined six PGA TOUR titles, teamed up with amateurs Yu Bin Jang and Woo Young Cho to earn the team title by a massive 25 strokes over Thailand at West Lake International Golf Course after amassing a winning score of 76-under.
The 25-year-old Im, who finished runner-up in the 2022 FedExCup, also secured the individual silver medal after finishing one stroke behind Hong Kong’s Taichi Kho, who won top honors with his 27-under 261 total.
Other prominent golfers who have won gold medals at the Asian Games previously include Japan's Shigeki Maruyama, C.T. Pan, Kevin Yu of Chinese Taipei and Korea’s Sung Kang, Whee Kim and K.H. Lee.
Si Woo Kim, who is a four-time PGA TOUR winner, was delighted with the team’s dominant performance in China. It is the first time in Asian Games history that professional golfers are permitted to compete.
"I am so proud to represent the country and win this gold medal," Kim told Yonhap News.
"I grew up playing for the country quite a bit, but after turning pro, I didn't have many opportunities to do so. Wearing the national flag again brought back some of the fond memories of playing for the country.
"I always think the biggest key for me is to keep my emotions under control. It's not always easy for me, but I made sure I wouldn't disappoint our fans supporting the national team. I am proud of myself for winning this gold,” added Kim, who finished fourth in the individual category at 23-under.
Kim, who won the Sony Open in Hawaii in January, was quick to thank his wife, Korean LPGA Tour star Ji Hyun Oh, who is expecting their first child next year. "She knows how hard I've had to work for this. I can't wait to go see her. Ever since I married her, only good things have been happening in my career."