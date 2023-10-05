Kevin Kisner looking for return to form after hot start at the Sanderson Farms Championship

Kisner, who was part of the winning United States Presidents Cup team at Quail Hollow in 2022, last won on the PGA TOUR at the Wyndham Championship in 2021. He slipped all the way to the 199th on the FedExCup standings at the end of the TOUR Championship, however, after making only five cuts in 15 events in the 2022-23 season. Nothing was going right.