1D AGO

Ryder Cup records: How each player fared at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club

1 Min Read

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    Europe has regained the Ryder Cup after a 16.5-11.5 victory at Italy’s Marco Simone Golf & Country Club.

    The home team was dominant from the start, sweeping the first session and holding the United States winless on the opening day. Europe’s five-point lead entering Sunday Singles would’ve required its opponent to make an unprecedented comeback if it wanted to retain the cup.

    While the United States made things interesting, Europe’s lead was too large to overcome. See below for each player’s record from this year’s competition:

    EUROPE
    NamePointsOverallFoursomesFour-ballSingles
    Åberg, Ludvig22-2-02-0-00-1-00-1-0
    Fitzpatrick, Matt11-2-00-0-01-1-00-1-0
    Fleetwood, Tommy33-1-02-0-00-1-01-0-0
    Hatton, Tyrrell3.53-0-12-0-00-0-11-0-0
    Højgaard, Nicolai0.50-2-10-0-00-1-10-1-0
    Hovland, Viktor3.53-1-12-0-00-1-11-0-0
    Lowry, Shane1.51-1-11-1-00-0-00-0-1
    MacIntyre, Robert2.52-0-10-0-01-0-11-0-0
    McIlroy, Rory44-1-02-0-01-1-01-0-0
    Rahm, Jon32-0-22-0-00-0-10-0-1
    Rose, Justin1.51-1-10-0-01-0-10-1-0
    Straka, Sepp11-2-01-1-00-0-00-1-0

    UNITED STATES
    NamePointsOverallFoursomesFour-ballSingles
    Burns, Sam11-2-00-1-01-0-00-1-0
    Cantlay, Patrick22-2-00-2-01-0-01-0-0
    Clark, Wyndham1.51-1-10-0-01-0-10-1-0
    Fowler, Rickie00-2-00-1-00-0-00-1-0
    Harman, Brian22-2-01-1-01-0-00-1-0
    Homa, Max3.53-1-11-1-01-0-11-0-0
    Koepka, Brooks1.51-1-10-1-00-0-11-0-0
    Morikawa, Collin11-3-00-1-01-1-00-1-0
    Schauffele, Xander11-3-00-2-00-1-01-0-0
    Scheffler, Scottie10-2-20-2-00-0-10-0-1
    Spieth, Jordan10-2-20-1-00-1-10-0-1
    Thomas, Justin1.51-2-10-1-00-1-11-0-0
