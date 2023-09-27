At Ryder Cup, everyone is looking for the next ‘Moliwood’ dream partnership

“I enjoy asking people sometimes for their reads on putts just to see how they read them,” Homa continued. “Bounce ideas on what clubs – you're starting to see how their brains see shots and how they work. And if you get to play with that person, I feel like you have maybe a little bit of a head start on if they do ever have a question or they want to talk over something, you kind of know what they like to hear, the shots they like to hit.”