Ryder Cup recap: Results from all Saturday Foursome, Four-ball matches

It was the latest in a growing list of triumphant moments for Rahm. He holed out three times on Friday, including on the first of two eagles he made in the final three holes of his Four-ball match. The second eagle came on the 18th hole as the Spaniard buried a 33-foot putt to eke out a tie against Scottie Scheffler and Brooks Koepka and quell any momentum the U.S. hoped to take into Saturday.

