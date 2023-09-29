Europe races to 4-0 lead after first session

Up ahead, Rahm, a four-time winner on the PGA TOUR this season, putted in from off the green to birdie the third hole. He was just getting started. He nearly aced the par-3 seventh, his conceded birdie enough to win the hole; and holed out from well off the green to halve the 10th hole. He and Hatton shot 3-under on the front nine, birdied the 11th and eagled the par-5 12th.