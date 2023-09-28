Ryder Cup roundtable: The experts analyze the opening Foursomes session

Gray: Count me in for the anchor match. While both pairings were expected, to see such a matchup of strength vs. strength between Xander Schauffele/Patrick Cantlay and Rory McIlroy/Tommy Fleetwood will be fantastic. The stakes are already high, but they might jump a notch with both teams likely assuming that the fate of the morning session could rest in the hands of these four men. Whichever team takes a full point might feel like they bagged a point and a half, given that they'll have taken down one of their opponent's strongest duos in the process. On the European side, it's a little surprising to see Justin Rose sit out the morning given his strong Foursomes pedigree – but I expect he'll get a crack at the more difficult format come Saturday.