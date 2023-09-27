The Five: Why each team can win the Ryder Cup

At the end of a long season, a one-month break isn’t just an opportunity for some R&R. It’s also a chance to work on your game away from the crucible of competition, putting in hours on the driving range and practice green without worrying about having to tee it up anytime soon. Justin Thomas broke out the pool noodles to get his swing back on plane and Scottie Scheffler hired a new putting coach. Scheffler had a historic ball-striking season, and if his putting is sorted, then he could be a truly frightening force this week. And Thomas shows he’s headed in the right direction with a fifth-place finish at the Fortinet Championship, his best since February.