Ryder Cup roundtable: Experts debate the burning questions heading into Rome

Sean Martin: Aberg is the easy answer, but I’m intrigued by a player who also knows what it’s like to be golf’s next big thing: Brian Harman, who’s waited a long time for this. He played his first Walker Cup 18 years ago (and again in 2009) and at the age of 36 is finally getting his first opportunity to represent the United States in international competition. It’s cliché to call an undersized player, especially one who went to Georgia, a bulldog, but there’s plenty of fight in him. Harman could have the perfect skillset for Marco Simone, too. The course is not long by today’s standards, and he’s 11th on TOUR in Driving Accuracy and fifth in Distance from Edge of Fairway (how far offline a player is when he does miss the fairway). Keeping it in play off the tee will be important and could make him the perfect stage-setter for a good iron player in alternate shot. Harman also ranks 21st in Strokes Gained: Putting, so he’ll be able to cash in on opportunities. He also considers Zach Johnson his mentor, giving him extra inspiration.