Ryan Fox’s BMW PGA win puts PGA TOUR card, PLAYERS berth within reach
Written by Justin Lemminn @PGATOUR
Ryan Fox rallied to win the DP World Tour’s flagship event, the BMW PGA Championship, on Sunday. Fox made birdie on eight of his final 13 holes Sunday to complete a come-from-behind win after making triple-bogey on his third hole of the day. Not only was it the largest victory of his career, but it also put his first PGA TOUR card within reach.
The win vaulted Fox from 30th to third in the DP World Tour’s season-long points race, the Race to Dubai. He trails only Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm in the rankings. Fox also moved atop the Race to Dubai Rankings – PGA TOUR Eligibility.
This is the first year that the top 10 in the Race to Dubai who are not yet exempt on the PGA TOUR will earn PGA TOUR cards. The 10 TOUR cards for the 2024 season will be determined after the DP World Tour season concludes at the DP World Tour Championship on Nov. 16-19 in Dubai.
The No. 1 player in the Race to Dubai Rankings – PGA TOUR Eligibility ranking will earn a spot in the 2024 PLAYERS Championship, as well.
Fox currently holds Special Temporary Membership on the PGA TOUR after top-30 finishes at multiple majors and Signature Events, including the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (T14), THE PLAYERS (T27), World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play (T17), Masters Tournament (T26), PGA Championship (T23) and the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (T30). His best finish this season is a T12 at the Genesis Scottish Open.
The win also moved Fox to No. 31 in the Official World Golf Ranking.
He supplanted Poland’s Adrian Meronk atop the Race to Dubai Rankings – PGA TOUR Eligibility after Meronk finished T28 at the BMW PGA. Meronk has won twice this season, at the ISPS HANDA Australian Open and DS Automobiles Italian Open. Meronk is nearly 300 points behind Fox in the standings.
Min Woo Lee, Victor Perez and Alexander Bjork round out the top five of the rankings. European Ryder Cup rookie Robert MacIntyre ranks sixth after his runner-up to McIlroy at the Genesis Scottish Open. Joost Luiten, Thorbjorn Olesen, Romain Langasque and Yannik Paul are Nos. 7-10 in the ranking.
South Africa’s Thriston Lawrence is 11th in the Race to Dubai Rankings – PGA TOUR Eligibility, followed by Spain’s Jorge Campillo.
There are seven events remaining in the DP World Tour Rankings, including this week’s Cazoo Open de France. Seven of the top 10 in the Race to Dubai Rankings – PGA TOUR Eligibility rankings are in the field: Fox, Lee, Perez, Bjork, MacIntyre, Olesen and Paul.