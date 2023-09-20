Vijay Singh, Bernhard Langer and Steve Stricker announced as automatic qualifiers for inaugural World Champions Cup

"We are excited to be able to kick off ticket sales while simultaneously announcing a pair of World Golf Hall of Famers and one of the most clutch players in team golf competition as our three initial automatic qualifiers,” said Jason Langwell, Executive Director of the World Champions Cup. “To have Vijay, Bernhard and Steve join playing captains Ernie Els, Darren Clarke and Jim Furyk as the first six players in our 18-player field shows just how impressive this group will be when they tee it up in the inaugural World Champions Cup. We’re less than 80 days away from the first tee shot being struck, and the buzz is building quickly in Bradenton and around the world.”