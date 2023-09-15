Rory McIlroy flirts with cutline, Ludvig Aberg ties for lead after chaotic end to second day at BMW PGA Championship

Most of the light shining on the green came from the giant illuminated scoreboard as Åberg, the 23-year-old Swede who turned pro in June after finishing as the No. 1 player in the final 2023 PGA TOUR University Ranking , rolled in a putt from 4 feet for a 6-under 66 to tie for the lead with compatriot Sebastian Soderberg (64) on 10-under par. Åberg is the first player to earn PGA TOUR membership via PGA TOUR University.