Valspar increases commitment to longstanding Caddie Appreciation Program
2 Min Read
Year-long program rewards participants throughout FedExCup Season
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida – The PGA TOUR and the Valspar brand announced Wednesday an increased commitment to its popular Caddie Appreciation Program, which rewards participating PGA TOUR caddies who wear branded Valspar hats throughout the FedExCup Season, based on a points system within each round of competition, among other perks.
Approximately 145 caddies took part this season in the Valspar Caddie Appreciation Program, with Derek Smith taking home Caddie of the Year honors and its accompanying prize. Smith caddies for PGA TOUR player Denny McCarthy, who recorded seven top-10 finishes in 2023, including a runner-up finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
“We appreciate Valspar’s commitment and recognition toward PGA TOUR caddies, who play a crucial role in the success of each and every PGA TOUR player,” said Andy Levinson, PGA TOUR Senior Vice President, Tournament Administration. “We thank Valspar for their continued partnership and support of the Caddie Appreciation Program, highlighted through this significant jump in prize money, which no doubt lives up to Valspar’s colorful standard.”
As part of the Caddie Appreciation Program, which debuted on the PGA TOUR in 2015, Valspar also offers various additional perks throughout the season, including gift cards and caddie-exclusive appreciation events at several PGA TOUR tournaments. The initiatives are part of Valspar’s commitment to shining a colorful light on the important role caddies play for their players and the PGA TOUR.
“Valspar is proud to have been supporting PGA TOUR caddies since 2015, and we are thrilled to continue to invest in them as they grow their careers,” said Tom Liebhardt, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Consumer Brands Group, Sherwin-Williams/Valspar Brand. “PGA TOUR caddies and Valspar paint share in that both are made for more, on and off the course. They are performing at their best, week after week, to help their pros achieve the highest level of success. This partnership is Valspar’s way of ensuring that caddies get the recognition they deserve for their dedication to their craft.”
Participating caddies wear colorful Valspar-logoed headwear at tournaments throughout the season, with members earning 1 point per round toward their season-long total and 2 bonus points in both the third and fourth rounds if their player is within the top 20 and ties on the leaderboard. Double points are awarded across all four rounds of THE PLAYERS Championship, the FedExCup Playoffs and all four major championships.
All participating caddies earn rewards through the Caddie Appreciation Program, with additional earnings awarded to the top caddie at the end of each quarter. A season-long champion will be named at the end of the 2024 calendar year. Interested caddies can register for the Valspar Caddie Appreciation Program by contacting PGA TOUR Competitions.
Valspar has been the Official Paint Supplier of the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions since 2014, when it was named title sponsor of the Valspar Championship, contested at Innisbrook’s Copperhead Course in Palm Harbor, Florida.