Viktor Hovland masters the art of improvement

But Crane was just as impressed with Hovland’s willingness to engage in conversation on a wide range of topics and also his willingness to joke and have fun with Crane’s children. His 14-year-old son has become such a big Hovland fan that they drove from Nashville to Atlanta to watch Hovland compete at East Lake. And Crane saw Hovland’s competitive side when he was pitted in a ping-pong match with that same son. Crane didn’t think the inexperienced Hovland had a chance, but he grinded out a shocking victory that led to cheers and shouts so loud that Crane’s wife had to ask what was going on up there.