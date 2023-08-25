Tiger Woods, Mike Trout unveil routing for Trout National in New Jersey

“Some of my favorite golf experiences have been ones that have challenged my game while still having fun, and that’s what we wanted to create at Trout National – The Reserve,” the 32-year-old Trout, who played center field for the Los Angeles Angels, said in a statement. “Tiger, John (Ruga, a Millville landowner/developer) and I walked hole by hole, and this course will do just that. Our vision and his design is creating something special here in my hometown.”