Tiger Woods, Mike Trout unveil routing for Trout National in New Jersey
1 Min Read
Written by Justin Lemminn @PGATOUR
On Friday, Tiger Woods’ TGR Design unveiled the planned routing of Trout National – The Reserve in Vineland, New Jersey, the course that Woods is designing with 11-time MLB All-Star Mike Trout.
The long-awaited reveal was accompanied by a video showing Woods meeting up with Trout on-site along with drone footage of the planned layout, as well scenes of heavy equipment already in the process of sculpting the proposed design.
A view of the layout of Trout National - The Reserve. (Courtesy of Trout National - The Reserve)
“Some of my favorite golf experiences have been ones that have challenged my game while still having fun, and that’s what we wanted to create at Trout National – The Reserve,” the 32-year-old Trout, who played center field for the Los Angeles Angels, said in a statement. “Tiger, John (Ruga, a Millville landowner/developer) and I walked hole by hole, and this course will do just that. Our vision and his design is creating something special here in my hometown.”
Trout National – The Reserve is billed as a par-72 layout that will play to 7,455 yards. The Woods’ design, which will also include a short course design, was originally announced in March and is slated to open in 2025.
“Mike and John found a site with a lot of character to make some outstanding golf holes,” Woods added in the statement. “The sandy and diverse terrain has so many great natural features that have given us a lot of options on how to create a world-class golf course.”