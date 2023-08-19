How to watch BMW Championship, Round 3: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

Defending BMW and 2015 FedExCup champ Patrick Cantlay is in the field, as are FedExCup leader Jon Rahm, PLAYERS champion Scottie Scheffler and defending FedExCup champion Rory McIlroy, along with Max Homa, Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler and more. The winner will receive 2,000 FedExCup points. The top 30 in the FedExCup standings at the end of the week will qualify for the TOUR Championship at East Lake, Atlanta.