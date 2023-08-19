PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1D AGO

How to watch BMW Championship, Round 3: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

2 Min Read

Latest

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The third round of the BMW Championship beings Saturday at Olympia Fields’ North Course just south of downtown Chicago, Illinois.

    Max Homa stole the show on Friday with a new course-record 62 at Olympia Fields. The next best round was three shots behind. Homa (10 under) leads by two strokes over Chris Kirk (8 under), with Matt Fitzpatrick and Brian Harman following closely behind at 7 under.

    Defending BMW and 2015 FedExCup champ Patrick Cantlay is in the field, as are FedExCup leader Jon Rahm, PLAYERS champion Scottie Scheffler and defending FedExCup champion Rory McIlroy, along with Max Homa, Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler and more. The winner will receive 2,000 FedExCup points. The top 30 in the FedExCup standings at the end of the week will qualify for the TOUR Championship at East Lake, Atlanta.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+.

    Leaderboard

    Full tee times

    HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)

    Television: Saturday, 1 -3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 -6 p.m. (CBS). Sunday, noon -2 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2-6 p.m. (CBS)

    Radio: Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)

    PGA TOUR LIVE ON ESPN+

    SaturdaySunday
    Stream 1Main Feed: 9:15 a.m.-6 p.m.Main Feed: 9:15 a.m.-noon
    Featured Group: 1-6 p.m.Featured Group: noon-6 p.m.
    Stream 2Marquee: 10:15 a.m.-6 p.m.Marquee: 10:15 a.m.-noon
    Featured Group: 1-6 p.m.Featured Group: noon-6 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured Groups: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.Featured Groups: 10 a.m.-noon
    Featured Hole: 1-6 p.m.Featured Hole: noon-6 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured Holes: 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m.Featured Holes: 9:30 a.m.-noon
    Featured Hole: 1-6 p.m.Featured Hole: noon-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    Main Feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course

    Marquee Group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group

    Featured Groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups

    Featured Holes: A combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    FEATURED/MARQUEE GROUPS

    Saturday

    Marquee Group

    10:22a.m. Jon Rahm, Adam Hadwin

    Featured Groups

    10:33a.m. Tony Finau, Tyrrell Hatton

    11:44a.m. Jordan Spieth, Sahith Theegala

    Featured Holes: 6 (par 3), 8 (par 3), 13 (par 3), 16 (par 3)

