How to watch BMW Championship, Round 3: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
2 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The third round of the BMW Championship beings Saturday at Olympia Fields’ North Course just south of downtown Chicago, Illinois.
Max Homa stole the show on Friday with a new course-record 62 at Olympia Fields. The next best round was three shots behind. Homa (10 under) leads by two strokes over Chris Kirk (8 under), with Matt Fitzpatrick and Brian Harman following closely behind at 7 under.
Defending BMW and 2015 FedExCup champ Patrick Cantlay is in the field, as are FedExCup leader Jon Rahm, PLAYERS champion Scottie Scheffler and defending FedExCup champion Rory McIlroy, along with Max Homa, Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler and more. The winner will receive 2,000 FedExCup points. The top 30 in the FedExCup standings at the end of the week will qualify for the TOUR Championship at East Lake, Atlanta.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+.
HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)
Television: Saturday, 1 -3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 -6 p.m. (CBS). Sunday, noon -2 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2-6 p.m. (CBS)
Radio: Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main Feed: 9:15 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Main Feed: 9:15 a.m.-noon
|Featured Group: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured Group: noon-6 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee: 10:15 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Marquee: 10:15 a.m.-noon
|Featured Group: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured Group: noon-6 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured Groups: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Groups: 10 a.m.-noon
|Featured Hole: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured Hole: noon-6 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured Holes: 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Holes: 9:30 a.m.-noon
|Featured Hole: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured Hole: noon-6 p.m.
• Main Feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
• Marquee Group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
• Featured Groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
• Featured Holes: A combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes
FEATURED/MARQUEE GROUPS
Saturday
Marquee Group
10:22a.m. Jon Rahm, Adam Hadwin
Featured Groups
10:33a.m. Tony Finau, Tyrrell Hatton
11:44a.m. Jordan Spieth, Sahith Theegala
Featured Holes: 6 (par 3), 8 (par 3), 13 (par 3), 16 (par 3)