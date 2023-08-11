How Rory McIlroy could return to world No. 1 at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

No. 2 McIlroy has had quite the summer, finishing inside the top 10 in his last seven starts, including the PGA Championship (T7), U.S. Open (2nd) and The Open Championship (T6). The four-time major champion also birdied the last two holes to notch his second win of the season and 24th of his career on the PGA TOUR at the co-sanctioned Genesis Scottish Open in July.