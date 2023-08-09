Alabama head football coach Nick Saban purchases home among PGA TOUR stars
1 Min Read
Written by Jimmy Reinman @PGATOUR
Legendary Alabama Crimson Tide head football coach Nick Saban has become the newest resident of Jupiter, Florida, purchasing a 6,200-square-foot house in the land of golf royalty.
The six-time national championship-winning coach will now call Tiger Woods and Rickie Fowler neighbors as he hones in his golf game in one of the most golf-rich locations in the world.
The 1.68-acre estate was purchased by Saban for $17.5 million, according to Front Office Sports, and features scenic views of the Atlantic Ocean from beautiful Jupiter Island.
When he isn’t living and breathing Alabama football, Coach Saban loves to play golf. He has been known to show his support of Justin Thomas, as well as taking time out of fall camp to call and congratulate fellow Crimson Tide alumni Lee Hodges after his maiden victory at the 3M Open.
Justin Thomas and Nick Saban play a round of golf at TPC Sawgrass
In 2022, Alabama signed the now-71-year-old Saban to an eight-year contract extension worth $93.6 million in turn making him the highest-paid coach in college athletics. Despite his age, Saban has expressed no signs of slowing down his coaching career but might be a bit more tempted to hang up the whistle with a new palace awaiting him in South Florida.
Saban will certainly be looking to roll that cash into some tee times with fellow Jupiter residents Woods, Fowler, Rory McIlroy, Patrick Cantlay, and so many more. Or maybe find a foursome among some players of his generation who reside in the area like Jack Nicklaus, Bernhard Langer, or Raymond Floyd.
Word is still out on whether he will be joining The Bear’s Club, Jupiter Hills Club, or joining Tiger and friends at The Medalist Golf Club, but in a change of roles, Saban himself will surely be the five-star recruit pondering his offers.