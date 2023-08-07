How the top-70 bubble for FedExCup Playoffs berths unfolded at Wyndham
13 Min Read
Winner Lucas Glover moves into Playoffs spot; Justin Thomas finishes one shot away
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The final day of the FedExCup Regular Season never lacks for drama, and Sunday delivered once again at the Wyndham Championship.
Lucas Glover earned his fifth PGA TOUR title in emotional fashion, carding 20-under total at Sedgefield Country Club for a two-stroke win over Russell Henley and Byeong Hun An. With the victory, Glover vaults from 112th to 49th in the FedExCup standings and punches his ticket to the Playoffs.
After missing the cut, TOUR rookie Ben Griffin spent an anxious weekend monitoring the projections before ultimately securing the 70th and final Playoffs spot. This marks the first season of a reimagined Playoffs format, where the starting field has been reduced to 70 players, far down from the longtime 125 number. The top 70 on the season-long standings will head to Memphis for next week's FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Justin Thomas was a central bubble figure throughout the day Sunday, ultimately placing two-way T12 at the Wyndham for an agonizing No. 71 finish on the FedExCup. He'll miss the Playoffs for the first time as a TOUR pro, falling 8.3 points shy of Griffin's No. 70 spot. As it netted out, Thomas would have surpassed Griffin for the final spot with a four-way T9 or two-way T10. Thomas finished one stroke shy of that benchmark. It's a game of inches.
Despite a final-round 63, Adam Scott fell just shy of qualifying for his 17th consecutive FedExCup Playoffs. Scott began the week at No. 81 and moved up to No. 72 with a tie for seventh at Sedgefield.
Like Thomas, Scott finished one shot away from the postseason.
Read below for a breakdown of how the drama unfolded Sunday afternoon at Sedgefield CC in North Carolina ...
Lucas Glover interview after winning Wyndham Championship
7:55 p.m. ET: Lucas Glover makes par on the 72nd hole for a two-stroke victory, his fifth career PGA TOUR title.
Glover needed a two-way T2 or better to qualify for the Playoffs, and he bettered that benchmark with a final-round 68 for a 20-under total and victory in North Carolina.
Glover moves from 112th to 49th in the FedExCup standings into the postseason. Ben Griffin secures the No. 70 spot, with Justin Thomas finishing No. 71. Adam Scott finishes 72nd on the standings, followed by Davis Thompson, Austin Eckroat and Ben Taylor respectively.
Glover is the only player to move inside the top 70 at the Wyndham. Eckroat, who missed the cut, falls from 70th to 74th.
7:38 p.m. ET: The final group has reached the 72nd hole, as Lucas Glover (20 under) leads by two strokes over Russell Henley and Byeong Hun An.
Justin Thomas' final remaining scenario is for Glover to finish in third place, which would require a closing triple bogey.
7:28 p.m. ET: J.T. Poston gets up and down for par at 18 to post 12-under total, putting Justin Thomas' chances of a FedExCup Playoffs berth on life support.
Thomas, in the house at 11 under, is now in a two-way T12, needing a two-way T10 at minimum to supplant Ben Griffin for the projected No. 70 spot. With Michael Kim making a closing birdie to post 13 under, no players remain on the course at 12 under or 11 under.
Poston, the 2019 Wyndham winner, played his last five holes Sunday in 3 under.
7:12 p.m. ET: J.T. Poston makes birdie on No. 17, moving to 12 under. Eric Cole makes birdie on the same hole, moving to 11 under.
Justin Thomas, in the clubhouse at 11 under, now stands in a three-way T12, needing a four-way T9 or two-way T10 to surpass the FedExCup points total of Ben Griffin, currently projected No. 70.
7:08 p.m. ET: Stephan Jaeger four-putts for double bogey on No. 16, falling from 12 under to 10 under. This moves Justin Thomas into a three-way T11. Thomas needs a four-way T9 or two-way T10 to pass Ben Griffin's FedExCup point total. Thomas is currently projected No. 71; Griffin is projected No. 70.
7:05 p.m. ET: After waiting two-plus hours to attempt his 7-foot birdie putt at No. 17, Brendon Todd drains it, moving to 12 under. This bumps Justin Thomas into a three-way T12. Thomas needs a four-way T9 or two-way T10 to pass Ben Griffin's FedExCup point total. Griffin is currently holding down the projected 70th and final Playoffs position.
5:20 p.m. ET: After signing his card, Justin Thomas joins Amanda Renner for an interview on the CBS broadcast. Thomas is proud of the way he battled this week, finishing 11 under at Sedgefield Country Club. He just doesn't know if it will be enough to qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs.
As things stand at the Wyndham weather delay, Thomas is in a four-way T11, projected No. 71 on the FedExCup. He needs a four-way T9 or two-way T10 to pass Ben Griffin's point total; Griffin missed the cut and is currently projected No. 70. Three players remain on the course at 12 under, with two on the course at 11 under. All could have a role in whether Thomas qualifies for the Playoffs.
"I did everything I could. It's completely out of my control," Thomas said. "I fought as hard as I could. I played as well as I could today and this week, and I gave myself a chance ... I want to keep playing, because I'm really starting to play well, and I'm excited about playing golf. So I don't want my season to be over."
Justin Thomas interview after Round 4 of Wyndham
Lucas Glover, who shares the lead at 20 under, is projected to jump from 112th to 49th in the FedExCup. Glover would pass Griffin's point total with a two-way T2 or better. Glover is two strokes clear of third-place Byeong Hun An at the time of the weather delay, four clear of fourth-place Billy Horschel.
Horschel, who entered the week at 116th on the FedExCup, would pass Griffin's point total with a solo second or better at the Wyndham.
Vincent Norrman is projected 68th on the FedExCup at the time of delay, with J.J. Spaun projected 69th. Adam Scott, who shot 7-under 63 earlier Sunday to move into a current T6 at the Wyndham, is projected No. 72, his streak of 16 consecutive Playoffs appearances likely to come to an end in narrow fashion.
The final round was delayed at 4:52 p.m. ET due to dangerous weather in the area. Play resumed at 6:55 p.m, with the final pairing of Lucas Glover and Billy Horschel on No. 15 tee.
4:52 p.m. ET: Wow.
Justin Thomas arrives at the 507-yard par-4 18th with a scenario still murky but one thing clear: A birdie would go a long way in his efforts of qualifying for the FedExCup Playoffs.
After missing his drive into pine straw left of the fairway, things look bleak, but Thomas gives it his absolute all with a violent lash to play a sweeping hook that settles a few yards short of the green. Knowing he likely needs to pitch it in to qualify for the postseason, the ball tracks toward the cup and hits the hole on the fourth bounce, but it bounces out and settles a foot away. Thomas falls to the ground in disbelief, then smiles as he approaches to tap in for par and a 2-under 68, well aware of the moment's absurdity.
Thomas stands in a four-way T11, projected 71st on the FedExCup, as he signs his card and play is suspended due to dangerous weather. He needs a two-way T10 or four-way T9 to surpass the point total of Ben Griffin, who is currently projected No. 70.
Justin Thomas' heartbreaking chip shot at Wyndham
4:40 p.m. ET: Justin Thomas misses the fairway left on the par-4 17th hole, finding a gnarly patch of rough. He does well to advance the ball to just short of the green, and he chips to within a foot for a tap-in par.
Thomas now stands in a three-way T10 at the Wyndham, projected No. 71, less than a point behind Ben Griffin.
Thomas needs a two-way T10 or better to pass Griffin on the FedExCup standings, a metric that could prove crucial as the tournament winds down.
4:25 p.m. ET: Justin Thomas misses the green short on the par-3 16th and cannot save par. His bogey drops him into a four-way T9 at the Wyndham, but he is still projected at No. 70 on the FedExCup in narrow fashion, less than 2 points ahead of Ben Griffin.
Thomas' margin for error is razor-thin, and movement by others near him on the leaderboard could impact his position as well.
4:13 p.m. ET: Needing to make something happen at the reachable par-5 15th, Justin Thomas rises to the occasion, piping his tee shot 332 yards down the middle and striking a mid-iron from 208 yards to 16 feet. He drains the eagle putt, acknowledges the fans and moves to projected 70th on the FedExCup. Thomas currently stands T7 at the Wyndham alongside four other players including Adam Scott, who carded 7-under 63 earlier in the day and is projected No. 73.
Ben Griffin is now projected No. 71, with Davis Thompson projected No. 72.
Russell Henley and Lucas Glover share the Wyndham lead at 20 under, four clear of the field. Glover is projected 48th in the FedExCup after entering the week at No. 112.
Justin Thomas sends in 15-footer for eagle at Wyndham
4:00 p.m. ET: Justin Thomas plays the long par-4 14th hole to near-perfection, striping a drive 351 yards down the middle and flushing a short iron from 161 yards to 8 feet. He can't convert the birdie, though, as the putt misses on the right side. He's projected 72nd in the FedExCup with four holes to play.
Ben Griffin still holds down the No. 70 spot, with Adam Scott projected No. 71. Lucas Glover, the Wyndham co-leader at the turn alongside Russell Henley, is projected to move from 112th to 48th. If Glover were to stumble, the door could open for Scott to keep his Playoffs streak alive.
3:44 p.m. ET: With five holes remaining in his Regular Season, Justin Thomas is projected No. 71 on the FedExCup. He has made 12 pars and a birdie in Sunday's final round and currently stands T12 at the Wyndham.
If all else holds, Thomas likely needs a T8 finish or better to advance to the Playoffs. He's currently two strokes back of that threshold.
Justin Thomas uses back-slope of green to save par at Wyndham
3:35 p.m. ET: Davis Thompson misses the green at the par-3 16th, leading to a costly bogey. He moves from projected 71st to 73rd; the TOUR rookie now stands T19 at the Wyndham with two holes to play. He'll likely need back-to-back closing birdies to have a chance to qualify for the postseason.
Lucas Glover matches Russell Henley's birdie at No. 8 to maintain the solo lead. Glover is projected 49th in the FedExCup. Ben Griffin, who missed the cut, is currently holding onto the 70th and final Playoffs position. Justin Thomas is currently projected No. 71 after a creative par save at No. 12, utilizing the slope behind the green to feed the ball back toward the cup.
Lucas Glover takes solo lead with birdie on No. 8 at Wyndham
3:15 p.m. ET: As the leaders approach the final nine of the FedExCup Regular Season, several bubble questions remain unanswered.
Rookie Ben Griffin is currently projected 70th; the North Carolina native missed the cut and has watched his position move inside and outside the top 70 as the weekend has progressed. Griffin's fate could be tied to the play of leader LucasGlover (currently projected to move from 112th to 49th) and Billy Horschel, who currently stands T2 at the Wyndham and is projected No. 74.
Davis Thompson (currently playing No. 16) is projected 71st and could also bump Griffin with a late birdie. Justin Thomas (playing No. 12) is projected 72nd, with Adam Scott (in the clubhouse) projected 73rd.
3:00 p.m. ET: Having entered the week 112th in the FedExCup, Lucas Glover needed some magic to make the Playoffs. He's delivering, currently the solo Wyndham leader at 18 under, one stroke ahead of Russell Henley and Billy Horschel.
Glover is now projected 49th in the FedExCup; Horschel is projected 74th. Henley is safely in the Playoffs, as is Byeong Hun An, who stands solo fourth at the Wyndham, two back of the lead.
2:48 p.m. ET: Adam Scott, in the clubhouse with a closing 63, moves from projected 70th to 72rd in the FedExCup, as Stephan Jaeger birdies the fifth to bump Scott from T5 to T6 at the Wyndham. The margins are that slim.
Justin Thomas makes the turn at 1 under for the day, with eight pars and a birdie, and is projected 73rd on the FedExCup.
Ben Griffin is projected 70th, with Davis Thompson (playing hole 14) projected No. 71.
2:43 p.m. ET: Adam Scott makes a 4-foot par putt on the final hole to post 7-under 63, moving remarkably into the projected 70th position. He's currently T5 for the week, and his Playoffs fate will depend on how his position holds in addition to Lucas Glover and Billy Horschel atop the leaderboard, both trying to swoop in from outside the top 100 on the season-long standings before the week.
2:24 p.m. ET: Adam Scott makes his fourth birdie in five holes, curling in a 17-footer at the par-4 17th. He's now T5 for the week, projected 71st in the FedExCup, just 12 points behind No. 70 J.J. Spaun.
Ben Griffin is now projected No. 72, with Justin Thomas projected No. 73. Davis Thompson (playing the 12th hole) is projected No. 74.
2:18 p.m. ET: Justin Thomas drains a 39-foot birdie at the par-4 sixth hole, after five consecutive opening pars, moving to projected 71st in the FedExCup. He's T8 at the Wyndham, projected approximately 14 points behind No. 70 J.J. Spaun.
Justin Thomas curls in a 38-foot birdie putt at Wyndham
2:16 p.m. ET:Adam Scott makes up for a missed 5-foot birdie try on 15 by draining a 37-foot birdie at the par-3 16th. He's now 6 under for the day, T6 for the week at 11 under. He's now projected 73rd in the FedExCup, a heroic late push to keep his Playoffs streak alive.
Adam Scott drains a 36-foot birdie putt at Wyndham
2:07 p.m. ET: 54-hole co-leader Billy Horschel three-putts the opening hole for bogey, falling to projected 73rd in the FedExCup, outside the top-70 cutoff. The 2014 FedExCup champion entered the week at 116th in the season-long standings, needing some Sedgefield heroics to qualify for the postseason.
J.J. Spaun, in the house at 5-under total, holds down the projected 70th spot. Ben Griffin (who missed the cut) is projected 71st.
1:51 p.m. ET: Justin Thomas has opened the day with four consecutive pars, despite only hitting one of four greens in regulation. He now stands T13 at the Wyndham, projected No. 73 in the FedExCup. He entered the week at 79th and began Sunday projected No. 72.
Rookie Vincent Norrman, winner of last month's Barbasol Championship, signed for a closing 2-over 72 and is projected No. 69 in the FedExCup. The Swede, currently T60 at the Wyndham, entered the week at No. 66 in the FedExCup standings. Players on the course who could bump Norrman from the Playoffs include Davis Thompson, Justin Thomas and Adam Scott.
Davis Thompson holes a 20-foot birdie putt at Wyndham
1:48 p.m. ET: Adam Scott has never missed the Playoffs. He's doing his best to keep that streak alive.
The wily Aussie has made back-to-back birdies on Nos. 13 and 14, moving to 5 under for the day, 10 under overall. He's T8 for the week and projected to move from 81st to 75th in the FedExCup. He'll likely need two or more birdies across the final four holes to have a chance.
J.J. Spaun currently holds the projected 70th spot, after closing in 2-under 68. He currently stands T37 at 5-under total. The San Diego State alum entered the week at No. 67 on the FedExCup.
Adam Scott makes birdie on No. 13 at Wyndham
Justin Thomas interview after Round 4 of Wyndham