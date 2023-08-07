How the top-70 bubble for FedExCup Playoffs berths unfolded at Wyndham

After missing his drive into pine straw left of the fairway, things look bleak, but Thomas gives it his absolute all with a violent lash to play a sweeping hook that settles a few yards short of the green. Knowing he likely needs to pitch it in to qualify for the postseason, the ball tracks toward the cup and hits the hole on the fourth bounce, but it bounces out and settles a foot away. Thomas falls to the ground in disbelief, then smiles as he approaches to tap in for par and a 2-under 68, well aware of the moment's absurdity.