Scottie Scheffler shoots Sunday 67 as conditions deteriorate at Royal Liverpool

Playing in Sunday’s seventh twosome off No. 1, Scheffler holed out from 48 yards for birdie at the first, true to form as one of the day’s premier short-game artists – and a sign of things to come. He drained a 48-footer for birdie at the third, then got up and down from a greenside bunker with an 8-foot birdie at the fifth. He made a more standard birdie at the par-4 11th with a wedge to 8 feet, and he rebounded from a missed 11-footer par try at No. 14 – his only bogey of the day – with a two-putt from 26 feet at the par-5 15th.