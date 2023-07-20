Summer of Wyndham Clark continues at The Open

Clark would become the first since Jordan Spieth in 2015 to win back-to-back majors, and while we’re a long way from that, not much has gone wrong for him lately. He rode a much-improved attitude to his first PGA TOUR title at the Wells Fargo Championship in May, then captured the U.S. Open at Los Angeles Country Club last month. A former amateur No. 1, he is ranked in the top 10 in the world for the first time in his professional career.