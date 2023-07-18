Fitzpatrick brothers finally share same stage at The Open Championship

“I remember however many years ago when I first got on tour," he said, "Alex was still at my golf club, Hallamshire (in Sheffield), and members would come up to him all the time. (They asked) ‘How’s Matt doing? Where’s Matt?’ and not, ‘How are you doing? How’s your game?’ It was just always asking about me. Well, I completely understand how it feels now because it’s the other way around. Literally the majority of the questions are, ‘How’s Alex?’