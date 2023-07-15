Steph Curry goes crazy after making an ace at the American Century Championship
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry can add another accolade to his long list.
Curry made an ace Saturday at the seventh hole at the Edgewood Tahoe South course in Stateline, Nevada. It happened during the second of three rounds of the American Century Championship, a celebrity golf tournament with super athletes and stars the likes of Annika Sorenstam, Josh Allen, Ray Romano and more in the field.
Curry arrived at the 152-yard, par-3 seventh hole at 1-under for the day and leading the tournament when he struck a crisp wedge that took one bounce and hopped into the hole. He and his caddie exploded in excitement and took off running to the green.
Out of breath and buzzing with adrenaline, he acknowledged the run was "140 yards and not 94 feet." It was the first-ever ace on the seventh hole and Curry's second ace.
The hole-in-one came a day after Curry drained a steep downhill 20-footer that he later admitted was the "best putt I've ever made in my life."
In the first round of the tournament, Curry shot a 69, or 27 points in Stableford scoring, and led hockey player Joe Pavelski by four points. Defending champion Tony Romo was T7 after a first-round 76 with 16 points.
Going into the Round 2 with the lead, Curry expressed that he was "Not getting too ahead of myself. But it's nice to be in it," echoing Genesis Scottish Open leader Rory McIlroy's pre-tournament sentiment:
"Yeah, the worst thing you can do in this game is to get ahead of yourself."