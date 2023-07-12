A Jordan Spieth summer: Playing with a pushcart, 27-hole days and taking in Wimbledon
3 Min Read
Written by Stephanie Royer
The West Links at North Berwick are less than a 10-minute drive from The Renaissance Club, the venue for this week’s Genesis Scottish Open. So it makes sense that after Jordan Spieth finished up his nine-hole practice round at The Renaissance Club on Tuesday, he made his way over to North Berwick.
What he didn’t expect, though, was to play 27 holes that day – pushcart in tow.
"I thought I would just go out there maybe with a few clubs and chip-and-putt and walk with them,” Spieth told media on Wednesday. “I ended up taking my bag and played all 18 holes. Played the first few and was like, I can't really quit on nine after links like you can in the States, and I know that the last five, six holes are just incredible. I went out there and we were with Justin (Thomas) and his dad as well. It was just a fun evening to play golf. We don't really get a lot of run, random rounds on the road, and that was one to take advantage of.”
Spieth's family and friends, including caddie Michael Greller, played North Berwick over a decade ago, ahead of a 19-year-old Spieth’s Open Championship debut at Muirfield. Back then he walked the last few holes with them and found the course to be “stunning,” so when his coach, Cameron McCormick, and McCormick’s son decided to play on Tuesday, Spieth wanted in on the action. The Thomases weren’t the only joiners either, as Smylie Kaufman served as the group’s No. 1 spectator.
Spieth had never before played 27 holes on the Tuesday of a tournament week. Playing a different golf course runs contrary to usual tournament preparations, but for Spieth, it stemmed from a place of genuine delight.
"Scottish links, or this country, it's one of my favorite places in the world to play golf," Spieth said. “I knew this morning would be nine holes in the morning and plenty of time to rest. [Playing 27 holes] is highly unlikely. After like a missed the cut or something, if you're not traveling home, you look to maybe play somewhere different or cool on a Saturday or a Sunday, but that would be it.”
Taking a detour to North Berwick is starting to become a tradition for PGA TOUR stars who hop the pond. One of Thomas’ favorite golf memories is arriving at the 2019 Genesis Scottish Open a day ahead of schedule just to play there with his father and Kevin Kisner. At the 2022 tournament, after making the cut with a shot to spare, Max Homa hopped over to North Berwick for a Friday 4:30 p.m. tee time and then played his way back into contention the following day at The Renaissance Club.
The North Berwick escapade is just a part of the fun that Spieth and the gang have had since traversing the Atlantic.
Though close friend Rickie Fowler was unable to make the Tuesday tee time with Spieth and Thomas, he joined them as they headed just outside of London to play the Old Course at Sunningdale Golf Club, site of the 2021 Senior Open Championship.
Continuing their five-day excursion through London, the trio – who have six majors and 34 PGA TOUR titles between them – were spotted with their wives at Covent Garden sipping pints and taking in the sites, including Westminster Abby. On a sunny Sunday at Wimbledon, clad in three-piece suits and Panama hats, they watched tennis great Novak Djokovic on Centre Court. Thomas shared a carousel of photos of their adventures on Instagram, calling it simply, "The best weekend."
The next two weekends will take on quite a different tone, as the three go head-to-head chasing history at the Genesis Scottish Open and the Open Championship. But off the course, it's just more adventures and shenanigans, like hitting 90-foot putts and chipping contests on North Berwick's 16th green.
As for how to tackle that approach shot at 16, Spieth shared some sage advice: "I would say take out the Texas wedge."