A Jordan Spieth summer: Playing with a pushcart, 27-hole days and taking in Wimbledon

"I thought I would just go out there maybe with a few clubs and chip-and-putt and walk with them,” Spieth told media on Wednesday. “I ended up taking my bag and played all 18 holes. Played the first few and was like, I can't really quit on nine after links like you can in the States, and I know that the last five, six holes are just incredible. I went out there and we were with Justin (Thomas) and his dad as well. It was just a fun evening to play golf. We don't really get a lot of run, random rounds on the road, and that was one to take advantage of.”