Ron Price, Jimmy Dunne to testify on behalf of TOUR before U.S. Senate on July 11
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
PGA TOUR Chief Operating Officer Ron Price and Policy Board Independent Director Jimmy Dunne will testify on behalf of the PGA TOUR before the U.S. Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations. The hearing is scheduled for July 11.
The TOUR released the following statement Monday:
“We look forward to appearing before the Senate Subcommittee to answer their questions about the Framework Agreement that keeps the PGA TOUR as the leader of professional golf’s future and benefits our players, our fans, and our sport.”
The PGA TOUR Policy Board met last Tuesday afternoon to focus on a ‘new phase’ in the Framework Agreement, which was announced June 6.
The Framework Agreement combines the Public Investment Fund’s golf-related commercial businesses and rights (including LIV Golf) with the commercial businesses and rights of the PGA TOUR and DP World Tour into a new, collectively owned, for-profit entity.
“Management, with input from our Player Directors, has now begun a new phase of negotiations to determine if the TOUR can reach a definitive agreement that is in the best interests of our players, fans, sponsors, partners, and the game overall,” the Policy Board said in a statement last week.