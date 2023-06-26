TGL announces Boston team as second to join league
Fenway Sports Group becomes founding owners of the second team formed for the inaugural season of TGL
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The second of six teams announced their ownership group for TGL, the new tech-forward, primetime, team golf league developed by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy’s TMRW Sports in partnership with the PGA TOUR. The Boston-based TGL team will represent Boston and the New England region, competing in TGL’s opening season in January 2024. Fenway Sports Group (FSG) will take charge of the second team.
FSG Principal Owner John Henry and Chairman Tom Werner said, “We are excited for this new journey as one of the six inaugural TGL teams in honor of a city whose love and passion for sports is unparalleled. Through this new, tech-focused version of the game, New England sports fans will soon have a team of world-class PGA TOUR players to cheer for and redefine for this community what it means to play the game in the modern era. We owe tremendous thanks to Tiger, Rory, and Mike for creating this innovative new league and allowing us to be present at its creation. We are excited to reveal more details later this summer and fall when we’ll unveil an official name and team members who will represent this great city and region."
FSG is a global sports, marketing, media, entertainment, and real estate company featuring some of the most-iconic brands and venues in sports. Over more than two decades of operation, the company has amassed four World Series Championships with the Red Sox and eight trophies for Liverpool Football Club, including the Premier League, Champions League, and FIFA Club World Cup titles. In addition to a proven track record of winning, FSG has helped modernize and transform two of the world’s most hallowed sports venues, Fenway Park and Anfield Stadium, into spectacular year-round entertainment destinations. With headquarters and a successful sports franchise in Boston, FSG has deep ties to the Boston and New England community and has an existing infrastructure for charitable giving and programming in the city and region.
“Fenway Sports Group has been a believer in TMRW Sports from our first conversations and it’s fitting to welcome them as the next TGL ownership group with their acquisition of the Boston team,” said TGL CEO Mike McCarley. “Boston sports fans are well-known for their passion and commitment to their teams, no matter the sport. The team at FSG is uniquely positioned to help build an expanding community for fans of golf and embracing that audience is foundational to the Boston’s TGL team’s mission. Their deep experience in owning and operating championship-level teams across MLB, Premier League and NHL is a testament to their commitment to excellence," said McCarley
.TGL is an innovative primetime golf league that fuses technology and live action with teams of PGA TOUR stars competing in a purpose-built arena in Palm Beach, Florida, across a season of matches starting in January 2024. Technology is a foundational element of TGL, offering fans a cutting-edge, shorter format presentation of team golf, featuring some of the PGA TOUR’s biggest stars. Currently, 12 players committed to playing in TGL have been announced: Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Rose, Adam Scott, Xander Schauffele, Max Homa, Billy Horschel and Rickie Fowler.
How it works: TGL
• Teams: Six teams of three PGA TOUR players in head-to-head, match play.
• Tech-forward venue: A first-of-its-kind experience for golf enabled by a data-rich, virtual course paired with a tech-infused, short-game complex.
• Tech-enabled fan experience: High-energy, greenside fan experience with every shot live within a two-hour, primetime televised match.
• Season: 15 regular season matches followed by semifinals and finals matches.