How to Watch: Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce vs. Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, Capital One's The Match
1 Min Read
Thursday, June 29, at 6:30 p.m. ET: 12-hole scramble-format competition to benefit “No Kid Hungry” Campaign
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The eighth installment of Capital One's "The Match" features superstar duos and two sports icons making their second appearances as teammates Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce face off against Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.
Starting at 6:30pm ET, under the glitz and glamour of Las Vegas at the Wynn Golf Club, the only golf course on the Las Vegas strip, these star-studded pairings will go head-to-head in a 12-hole, scramble format event benefitting the No Kid Hungry campaign, aiming to end childhood hunger.
How to Watch
When: Thursday, June 29, at 6:30 p.m. ET
Where: Wynn Golf Club, Las Vegas, Nevada
Broadcast: simulcast on TNT, truTV & HLN in the U.S., as well as on discovery+ in Europe