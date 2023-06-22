PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
How to Watch: Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce vs. Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, Capital One's The Match

Thursday, June 29, at 6:30 p.m. ET: 12-hole scramble-format competition to benefit “No Kid Hungry” Campaign

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The eighth installment of Capital One's "The Match" features superstar duos and two sports icons making their second appearances as teammates Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce face off against Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.

    Starting at 6:30pm ET, under the glitz and glamour of Las Vegas at the Wynn Golf Club, the only golf course on the Las Vegas strip, these star-studded pairings will go head-to-head in a 12-hole, scramble format event benefitting the No Kid Hungry campaign, aiming to end childhood hunger.

    Click here for more info on format, course info

    How to Watch

    When: Thursday, June 29, at 6:30 p.m. ET

    Where: Wynn Golf Club, Las Vegas, Nevada

    Broadcast: simulcast on TNT, truTV & HLN in the U.S., as well as on discovery+ in Europe


    PGA TOUR
