Schauffele sets out to defend his crown at the Travelers Championship
Written by Jim McCabe @PGATOUR
CROMWELL, Conn. – Xander Schauffele visited ESPN headquarters this week, engaging in a putting contest with Chris Berman as part of his tour. The visit for Schauffele was one of the unique opportunities presented to him as the defending champion of this week’s Travelers Championship.
Defending can be either a privilege or source of pressure, depending on one’s perspective. Schauffele has relished the role, which he will fulfill again this week. Here is how he has fared in his five previous title defenses:
* T-21 at the 2018 Greenbrier.
* T-7 at the 2018 TOUR Championship.
* Lost in a playoff at the 2019 WGC-HSBC Championship to Rory McIlroy.
* Lost in a three-way playoff at the 2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions to Justin Thomas.
* T-4 at the 2023 Zurich Classic (a team event with Patrick Cantlay).
Xander Schauffele prepares to defend title at Travelers Championship
Schauffele also will defend at the Genesis Scottish Open on July 13-16. So the question can be asked. Does he arrive with a little more swagger at a place where he’s previously won?
“As much swagger as any golfer has, I guess,” said Schauffele, one of the PGA TOUR’s most consistent players. He currently owns the longest streak for consecutive cuts made, at 27, and takes enormous pride in that.
“Yeah, you have good feelings and memories and for whatever reason,” he said. “I’ve played pretty solidly (in five attempts to defend a title). Never been able to defend a title . . . but when you have good thoughts or putts going in from certain spots and you can tap back into that, it’s always a good thing.”
Xander Schauffele on increased confidence as defending champion at Travelers
Late in the final round of last year’s Travelers Championship, it didn’t appear that Schauffele was headed for victory.
He started the fourth round leading by one over good friend Patrick Cantlay, but as he played the closing three holes, Schauffele had been passed by Sahith Theegala. Three off the lead to start the day, Theegala birdied the 17th to get to 5 under for the day and19 under for the tournament. He was one clear of Schauffele.
“I thought I was going to have to birdie 18 just to tie,” Schauffele said.
Wild, that finish. Theegala double-bogeyed the 18th to drop back to 17 under, Schauffele birdied the closing hole to finish at 19 under and win by two.
A footnote that got lost in that riveting finish was this – for the first time in his PGA TOUR career, Schauffele converted a 54-hole lead into a win. Yes, it had gnawed at him to know he hadn’t protected those 54-hole leads in the past, so he could finally check that box.
Now, to take aim at another box: Successfully defend a title.
Tiger Woods did it 24 times, Schauffele was told. The 29-year-old, seven-time PGA TOUR winner tossed a curious glance, let a smile break out on his face, but didn’t say anything. If given the liberty to translate his body language, however, he might have been saying: “But that’s Tiger Woods. I’m just looking to get my first.”
Fair enough. He’s got another chance this week.
Xander Schauffele’s Round 4 highlights from Travelers
Jim McCabe has covered golf since 1995, writing for The Boston Globe, Golfweek Magazine, and PGATOUR.COM. Follow Jim McCabe on Twitter.