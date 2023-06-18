Why Rickie Fowler is carrying a metal water bottle around Los Angeles Country Club
1 Min Read
How keeping hydrated and humble has him leading the U.S. Open
Written by Jimmy Reinman @PGATOUR
Rickie Fowler, one of the most popular players in golf, is tied for the lead at the U.S. Open heading into the final round.
It’s a safe bet that Fowler will wear his traditional Sunday orange. He’s developing another trademark, as well, one that’s already received plenty of airtime this week.
While professional golfers enlist caddies to carry all their clubs and accessories, Fowler has been seen walking around LACC with his metal water bottle in hand. It is adorned with a variety of stickers, as well.
Fowler's metal water bottle has accompanied him all week at LACC. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
So, why does Fowler carry the bottle instead of leaving it in his bag? It is a reminder to stay hydrated. And he wants to spare his caddie, Ricky Romano, from hauling around the excess weight.
“The real reason is I drink more water and electrolytes when I carry it,” Fowler said after Saturday’s round. “I started carrying it at the beginning of this year. I drink more if I'm carrying it, and it's also heavy when it's full, so I don't want to necessarily throw that on Rick, my caddie, to tote that thing around.”
The water bottle is covered in stickers, as well, making it further stand out. One is a cartoon image of Fowler. There’s a skeleton trading card from Sump Coffee, in St. Louis, and a large lightbulb.
“I have a few different stickers on there, friends of friends or connections in one way,” he said. His favorite? The light bulb, which is the logo for a St. Louis brewery called Side Project.
Fowler always has been a trendsetter with accessories like white belts and flat-brim hats. Could a water bottle be next?