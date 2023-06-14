At an unknown LACC, we consult the spirits to select a winner

Cooper: It’s the three starts where he didn’t top-10: T11s at the RBC Heritage and The American Express, and a T12 at The Genesis Invitational. His bad is other people’s good. He hits it better than anyone, and Morikawa isn’t the only one who played in the 2017 Walker Cup. So did Scheffler. He knows his way around. Don’t mess with Texas, boys. If he makes anything at all on the greens, it’s over.