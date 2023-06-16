Matt Fitzpatrick makes another ace on 15 at U.S. Open
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
LOS ANGELES – Matt Fitzpatrick made a hole-in-one at the 115-yard 15th hole in the second round of the U.S. Open at Los Angeles Country Club on Friday.
Fitzpatrick, the tournament’s defending champion, was already walking off the tee toward the green when his ball spun backward into the cup and the crowd erupted. It was his first PGA TOUR ace.
Matt Fitzpatrick’s shocking ace at U.S. Open
It was the third ace at the short par-3 hole so far this week. In the first round Thursday, Frenchman Matthieu Pavon became the first from his country to make a hole-in-one at a U.S. Open, and the first from France to make an ace at any major since Thomas Levet in the final round of the 2009 Open Championship.
Sam Burns later aced the same hole and threw his club in the air.
Fitzpatrick, who was the story of last year’s U.S. Open at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts, authored yet another unforgettable highlight at LACC. He laughed and accepted congratulations from his caddie and playing partners, Cameron Smith and Sam Bennett, before walking to green to collect his ball.