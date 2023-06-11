PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
How to watch RBC Canadian Open, Round 4: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

1 Min Read

Latest

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The RBC Canadian Open heads to Oakdale Golf and Country Club for Canada’s national open, the third-oldest continuously run event on TOUR after the U.S. Open and Open Championship. Round 4 begins on Sunday.

    C.T. Pan leads at 14-under par after a round of 66 on Moving Day. A star-studded group of six players sit at 12-under par, including Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose, Harry Higgs, and Rory McIlroy who is going for a three-peat at the RBC Canadian Open.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+.

    Leaderboard

    Full tee times

    HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)

    Television: Sunday, 1:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. (CBS)



    Radio: Sunday, 1 p.m.-6:30 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)

    Sunday
    Stream 1Main Feed: 8:15 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
    Featured Group: 1:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
    Stream 2Marquee: 9:15 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
    Featured Group: 1:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured Groups: 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
    Featured Hole: 1:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured Holes: 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
    Featured Hole: 1:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    Main Feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course

    Marquee Group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group

    Featured Groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups

    Featured Holes: A combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    FEATURED/MARQUEE GROUPS

    SUNDAY

    Stream 1 Main Feed: 7:45 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.
    Stream 2 Marquee Group: 8:15 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.
    Stream 3 Featured Groups: 10:00 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.
    Stream 4 Featured Holes 8:45 a.m. – 6:300 p.m.

    Marquee Group
    8:25 a.m. - Cameron Young, Brent Grant (1st tee)

    Featured Groups
    10:10 a.m. – Ryan Moore, Sahith Theegala (1st tee)
    11:15 a.m. – Matt Kuchar, Ludvig Aberg (1st tee)

    Featured Holes
    4 (par 4), 9 (par 3), 11 (par 3), 14 (par 3)

