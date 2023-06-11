How to watch RBC Canadian Open, Round 4: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The RBC Canadian Open heads to Oakdale Golf and Country Club for Canada’s national open, the third-oldest continuously run event on TOUR after the U.S. Open and Open Championship. Round 4 begins on Sunday.
C.T. Pan leads at 14-under par after a round of 66 on Moving Day. A star-studded group of six players sit at 12-under par, including Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose, Harry Higgs, and Rory McIlroy who is going for a three-peat at the RBC Canadian Open.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+.
HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)
Television: Sunday, 1:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. (CBS)
Radio: Sunday, 1 p.m.-6:30 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main Feed: 8:15 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
|Featured Group: 1:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee: 9:15 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
|Featured Group: 1:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured Groups: 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 1:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured Holes: 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 1:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
• Main Feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
• Marquee Group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
• Featured Groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
• Featured Holes: A combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes
FEATURED/MARQUEE GROUPS
SUNDAY
Stream 1 Main Feed: 7:45 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.
Stream 2 Marquee Group: 8:15 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.
Stream 3 Featured Groups: 10:00 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.
Stream 4 Featured Holes 8:45 a.m. – 6:300 p.m.
Marquee Group
8:25 a.m. - Cameron Young, Brent Grant (1st tee)
Featured Groups
10:10 a.m. – Ryan Moore, Sahith Theegala (1st tee)
11:15 a.m. – Matt Kuchar, Ludvig Aberg (1st tee)
Featured Holes
4 (par 4), 9 (par 3), 11 (par 3), 14 (par 3)