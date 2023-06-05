Andrew Putnam, Adam Schenk, Lee Hodges qualify for The Open Championship
1 Min Read
Punch ticket to Royal Liverpool via Open Qualifying Series at the Memorial
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Viktor Hovland won the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, but three players also won an invitation to this summer’s The Open Championship through their performance this week at Muirfield Village GC.
Andrew Putnam, Adam Schenk and Lee Hodges earned tee times this summer at Royal Liverpool as the top three finishers at the Memorial, not otherwise exempt, via the Open Qualifying Series.
Putnam finished T5 at the Memorial, Schenk finished T7 and Hodges finished T12.
Putnam will make his second start at The Open; he finished T32 in 2019. Schenk and Hodges will each debut at The Open.
“I tell everyone that (The Open) is my favorite tournament that I’ve ever played,” Putnam told The Open’s website. “I still use the ball marker and divot repair tool from (Royal) Portrush for every round. I have some great memories.”
Hodges tied David Lipsky at 1-under total at Muirfield Village but earned the final available spot via an Official World Golf Ranking tiebreaker.
The Open Championship will be contested July 20-23 at Royal Liverpool, which most recently hosted the event in 2014, won by Rory McIlroy at 17 under.