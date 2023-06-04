PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1D AGO

How to watch the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Round 4: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

1 Min Read

Latest

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The PGA TOUR heads to Jack’s Place for the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, with Round 4 set to begin Sunday from Muirfield Village in central Ohio.

    Rory McIlroy, Si Woo Kim, and David Lipsky share 54-hole lead at the Memorial Tournament.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+.


    All-time greatest shots from Muirfield Village Golf Club


    Leaderboard

    Full tee times

    HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)

    Television: Sunday, 12:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2:30 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS)

    Radio: Sunday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)



    PGA TOUR LIVE ON ESPN+

    Sunday
    Stream 1Main Feed: 7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
    Featured Group: 12:30 p.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 2Marquee: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
    Featured Group: 12:30 p.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured Groups: 8:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
    Featured Hole: 12:30 p.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured Holes: 8:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
    Featured Hole: 12:30 p.m.-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    Main Feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course

    Marquee Group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group

    Featured Groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups

    Featured Holes: A combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    FEATURED/MARQUEE GROUPS

    SUNDAY

    Marquee Group

    10:55AM ET – Jon Rahm / Scottie Scheffler

    Featured Groups

    8:25AM ET – Sahith Theegala / Sam Ryder

    10:20AM ET – Xander Schauffele / Garrick Higgo

    Featured Holes: 4 (par 3), 12 (par 3), 15 (par 5), 16 (par 3)

    MUST READS

    Rory McIlroy eyes best chance at Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    Rory McIlroy, Si Woo Kim, David Lipsky share 54-hole lead at the Memorial Tournament

    Big names rise at the Memorial

    Why Nicklaus wore yellow on Sundays

    Five things to know: Muirfield Village

    Shake On It - A handshake from Jack Nicklaus means everything

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2023 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.