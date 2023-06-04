How to watch the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Round 4: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The PGA TOUR heads to Jack’s Place for the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, with Round 4 set to begin Sunday from Muirfield Village in central Ohio.
Rory McIlroy, Si Woo Kim, and David Lipsky share 54-hole lead at the Memorial Tournament.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+.
All-time greatest shots from Muirfield Village Golf Club
HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)
Television: Sunday, 12:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2:30 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS)
Radio: Sunday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main Feed: 7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
|Featured Group: 12:30 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
|Featured Group: 12:30 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured Groups: 8:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 12:30 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured Holes: 8:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 12:30 p.m.-6 p.m.
• Main Feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
• Marquee Group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
• Featured Groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
• Featured Holes: A combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes
FEATURED/MARQUEE GROUPS
SUNDAY
Marquee Group
10:55AM ET – Jon Rahm / Scottie Scheffler
Featured Groups
8:25AM ET – Sahith Theegala / Sam Ryder
10:20AM ET – Xander Schauffele / Garrick Higgo
Featured Holes: 4 (par 3), 12 (par 3), 15 (par 5), 16 (par 3)