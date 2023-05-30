How Jon Rahm changed his tune on Muirfield Village

“And Jon Rahm is a strong hitter, he hits it a long way, plays that way. You’ve got a lot of other guys that will play a bit that way that are good players. There are still going to be some that play right-to-left, but that's their natural game and what they play. I just think when you get a hard, fast golf course, you’ve really got to control the ball more and when you get a guy – a situation like that, a guy like Rahm … conditions would probably eliminate a fair number of the players because … they can't play the fast, hard stuff.”