How to watch the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Round 2: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
2 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The PGA TOUR heads to Jack’s Place this week for the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, with Round 2 set to begin Friday from Muirfield Village in central Ohio. A stacked field full of the TOUR's best is ready for the next elevated event. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler travels to the Memorial looking for another win but will have to beat the likes of Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele.
Davis Riley took the lead late in Round 1 and sits one clear of Englishman Matt Wallace. Jordan Spieth sits two back after an opening-round 69.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+.
All-time greatest shots from Muirfield Village Golf Club
HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)
Television: Friday, 2 p.m.-6 p.m. (Golf Channel). Saturday-Sunday, 12:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2:30 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS)
Radio: Friday, 12 p.m.–6 p.m.. Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
|Friday
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main Feed: 7 a.m.-2 p.m.
|Main Feed: 7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
|Main Feed: 7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
|Featured Group: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Group: 12:30 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Group: 12:30 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee: 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
|Marquee: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
|Marquee: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
|Featured Group: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Group: 12:30 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Group: 12:30 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured Groups: 7:45 a.m.-2 p.m.
|Featured Groups: 8:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
|Featured Groups: 8:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 12:30 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 12:30 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured Holes: 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
|Featured Holes: 8:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
|Featured Holes: 8:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 12:30 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 12:30 p.m.-6 p.m.
• Main Feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
• Marquee Group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
• Featured Groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
• Featured Holes: A combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes
FEATURED/MARQUEE GROUPS
FRIDAY
Marquee Group
7:53 a.m. ET - Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Tyrrell Hatton
Featured Groups
7:41 a.m. ET - Billy Horschel, Hideki Matsuyama, Patrick Cantlay
8:05 a.m. ET - Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele
Featured Holes: 4 (par 3), 12 (par 3), 15 (par 4), 16 (par 3)