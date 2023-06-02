How to watch the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Round 2: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

The PGA TOUR heads to Jack’s Place this week for the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, with Round 2 set to begin Friday from Muirfield Village in central Ohio. A stacked field full of the TOUR's best is ready for the next elevated event. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler travels to the Memorial looking for another win but will have to beat the likes of Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele.